OTTUMWA — With a seemingly endless run of elections recently, Wapello County is gearing up for yet another.
The midterm election season officially kicks off Tuesday with statewide primaries for federal, state and local offices. However, only two days remain for early voting.
County auditor Kelly Spurgeon said 692 absentee ballots were requested for this election, and that "we've averaged about 35 people per day for early voting since it started," which was May 18.
The auditor's office will be open today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for in-person absentee voting, the only Saturday during the process in which voters can cast their ballots early. If voters completed an absentee ballot at home, that must be dropped off at the auditor's office by 8 p.m. on election night, and postmarks do not count.
Polling hours on Tuesday are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
"Turnout is usually lower for midterms," said Spurgeon, whose office has had to conduct a general election, a city/school primary and election, and two special elections in less than two years.
However, there are differences between primary and general elections. In the primary, Democratic and Republican-registered voters each receive their own party's ballot. Someone who has registered "no party," or is an independent, must register to vote for one party, and will receive that party's ballot. After the election, they may switch back to their previous status.
In the general election, which is Nov. 8 this year, all voters receive the same ballot as the list of candidates is narrowed.
At times, the county has struggled to find poll workers to oversee certain precincts, but Spurgeon said that has been less of an issue this time around. The county will be using all 22 precincts for the primary.
"I think we're doing pretty well with that this year," she said. "Through the 'Elections' web page on our website, we've been able to get several new people through that process."
Wherever voting occurs, voters must show proof of identification — a valid driver's license, a signed voter ID card, etc. However, if an address is different than what is on a driver's license, proof of identification must consist of a photo ID, and an item for a current address, such as a utility bill or bank statement to reflect it.
If voters are registering on Election Day, photo ID and proof of current residence are both required.
Voters will have no shortage of candidates to pick from, especially at the local level. Six candidates are running for two seats on the board of supervisors — incumbents Wayne Huit and Jerry Parker, as well as Connie Hammersley-Wilson, are running on the Democratic side, while Darren Batterson, John Rosenbalm and Bryan Ziegler are running as Republicans.
There will also be a contested primary for U.S. Senate, as incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley faces state senator Jim Carlin on the Republican ballot, and Abby Finkenauer, Admiral Mike Franken and Dr. Glenn Hurst are running on the Democratic ballot.
In the 3rd Congressional District, Republicans Zach Nunn, Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso are running to unseat two-term Democrat Cindy Axne in November.