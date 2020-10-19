OTTUMWA — Despite the fact the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread across the country as it appears to enter another peak, it hasn't halted discussion of a potential vaccine.
Most experts agree a vaccine won't be available until 2021, but the Wapello County Public Health Department is already making plans for all the intricacies of a vaccine rollout.
Public Health Director Lynelle Diers and Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Richmond, when discussing the new Test Iowa indoor site Friday, both believe a vaccine should be doled out responsibly when the time comes. There are currently more than 8 million people in the United States who are infected with COVID-19.
"That's one of the things that Iowa Department of Public Health has been working with the county health departments on, trying to get us all ready to receive the vaccine and allocate it," Diers said. "They've also determined who will receive it first."
According to its website, IDPH expects a vaccine to be first available "in late fall 2020," and other reports suggest a vaccine could be widely available in mid-2021. Supply will be limited early on, making health care workers and the elderly among the highest-priority recipients.
"Over the last six weeks, we've been reviewing our dispensing plans, and taking inventory internally about how to store the vaccine, what temperature it will need to be stored at," Diers said. "That's been keeping us busy, along with all the contact tracing."
Diers expects a slow rollout of the vaccine once it becomes available.
"It will mirror what happened with H1N1 (swine flu)," she said. "I've been around a long time, so I was here when H1N1. When that vaccine came out, we only had a few doses for the first few rounds. As time went on, more became available.
"That's why IDPH will target those high-risk groups, and when those are taken care of, they will continue to expand and more and more people will be able to be vaccinated."
Although Richmond isn't sure when a vaccine will arrive, it could affect whether the clinic operates beyond its current 13-week contract. Also, there will likely need to be more funding from some source early next year to keep it running if needed.
"We don't have a number or date for when enough will be available for the masses," he said. "But we're preparing for that. It will take some time. Right now, it's TBD."
Diers and Richmond also addressed the confusion between quarantine and isolation. They said knowing the difference has been one of the biggest struggles they encounter when educating the public about COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must be in insolation for 10 days. Someone who was in close contact and might have been exposed to someone who has the virus must quarantine for 14 days.
"What we're learning is that after 10 days of isolation, the virus doesn't leave your body, and we're finding it causes more and more damage in your body after recovery," Diers said.
Anyone who tests at the clinic site, Diers said, should remain in isolation until they get the test results — typically 48 hours later — so they don't shed the virus to others.
"With people in quarantine, some of them have the mindset that, when we say they're in quarantine for 14 days, they say, 'I'm going to get a COVID test, and if it's negative I get out of quarantine,'" Diers said. "That's not the case. If you quarantine and test negative, you're still in quarantine for 14 days.
"Some people don't develop symptoms until day 10 to 14 of the quarantine, and it depends on how much virus is in the system," she said. "So if you get tested early on, more than likely, it will be negative."
Richmond said the community, particularly businesses and schools, have done "an excellent job" of mitigating the virus through different procedures. Because of that, the state has changed some of its policies.
"With schools, the data has shown that masks are effective if they're compliant and disciplined enough to wear them," he said. "These are temporary things. It's no one's goal, at any level of public health, to take away anyone's rights.
"We're just trying to keep people safe and healthy, and not bankrupt," he said of the clinic. "It's all connected."