OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Historical Society Board of Directors recently named its new campus the Iowa Heartland History Connection, designed to reflect the historical society's new location and outreach efforts to communities in southeast Iowa.
The historical society is located at 700 Farm Credit Drive in the northern part of Ottumwa, and the board unanimously approved the purchase of property at that address in early 2020.
The campus addresses the necessity of allowing better visitor access and a better overall experience, as well as greater archival storage and research services.
"The new name gives us a fresh start in our new campus and represents our focus on being a regional historical and cultural leader," said board president Tom Leinhauser in a statement. "From school groups, vacationers and members of the community, they are going to find an amazing experience and see just how connected we are to history and our communities."
The new campus provides the infrastructure for future growth as well. When completed, the campus will include three areas of service — Iowa Heartland History Museum, Iowa Heartland Research and Archive Center, and the Iowa Heartland Event Center.
The museum portion is in the process of a two-phase exhibition plan, and is scheduled to open in the fall with new and compelling exhibits, while launching a fundraising campaign for long-term and sustaining exhibit development that places the campus as a regional cultural resource leader.
"Over the next few months, people will start to see full rebranding, new external signage — including renaming our street — and website redevelopment occurring," said Rick Woten, the museum's director. "Inside the facility, local contractors and our team of dedicated staff and volunteers are readying all the services and spaces, including building out exhibit spaces.
"We know these are significant changes and we cannot wait to get our doors open and invite the public in and starting getting connected and reconnected," he said.
The society was formed in 1959 and was housed for years in the Amtrak depot, among other places. The museum's collection traces the history and cultures of the region from pre-Columbian Amerindian life, through the period of early settlers, the agricultural and manufacturing boom of the 19th century to 20th-century Midwestern life.