OTTUMWA — Citing disappointing service with their current vendor, officials at the Wapello County Jail have reached out to a new company to help deliver run-of-the-mill items to inmates.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse to allow the sheriff's office to partner with Prodigy Solutions Inc., which would continue to be the phone provider for the jail, but also be a commissary and allow inmates to purchase food and hygiene items, etc.
Jail administrator Chris Swope told the supervisors that making Prodigy part of the entire process would be easier overall.
"It would allow for more streamlined communication, without having discrepancies over billing, that kind of thing," he said. "Also, it'd be able to give us a chance to upgrade technology and offer more available options for the inmates to purchase things.
"We're extremely happy with Prodigy as our phone provider, and using them as our commissary will bring in more revenue."
Swope has become more disappointed over time with the current commissary, which hasn't been stable as a company because of several buyouts.
"We've been with them and they've been bought out about three different times," he said. "Since our facility has been open for 21 years, we've been with this company that's been bought out and bought out.
"And they're not the same company they used to be," Swope added. "The products are coming damaged a lot, and we're having a lot of other issues there. We're just not happy with them and we're ready to move on and move forward with another company."
The contract with Prodigy will begin in mid-August and end in February 2023.
"The contract is only for a year and a half, and then we'll look at renewing our contract with the phone and commissary together again, and it'll be maybe a four-year contract then," Swope said. "But if we're absolutely not satisfied, we can move over to somebody else. We talked with some others, but we just seem happy with Prodigy and think it's best to move forward with them."
In other business:
• Cara Galloway of Southeast Iowa CASA said the organization will be hosting human trafficking training to get rid of the stereotypical "cinematic, human trafficking." Officials from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Ottumwa police lieutenant Jason Bell, and others, will be on hand for the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at the Bridge View Center.
"We're seeing more cases of it here, and we want to continue to educate the public," Galloway told the supervisors. "So this is a series throughout the summer, which we hope will end with training in the schools."
Supervisor Brian Morgan asked for a definition of "human trafficking."
"So we're going to be talking about financial trafficking, like JBS has seen an increase in that. Passports are being held back with people demanding money for it, or we're seeing cases of kids that are being used to pay their parents' bills," Galloway said. "It's really getting an understanding of what human trafficking is. We want to get rid of the stereotypes."
• The supervisors agreed to replace 163 existing regulatory and warning signs in the county for $10,000, which will be reimbursed by the Iowa Department of Transportation.