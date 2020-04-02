FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County health and emergency-management officials provided a COVID-19 update to Fairfield mayor Connie Boyer during a virtual roundtable discussion Thursday at Fairfield City Hall, outlining the county's status and strategies for dealing with the new coronavirus.
Jefferson County Health Center CEO Bryan Hunger, Dr. James Trent of the county's board of health, public health administrator Christine Estle and county emergency-management coordinator Brett Ferrel took part in the roundtable on the same day the county had its first confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hunger revealed the hospital has five ventilators on hand and that the facility has 25 beds, but one of the main questions he's received is about testing for the virus.
"At last count, we have 80 testing kits. There is a shortage everywhere, but we are working with what we have," he said. "Most of those kits are going to the 'hot spots.' We've made some requests for additional testing, but we're on a wait list, and it probably won't be until mid-May before we see that."
Estle, in a post on health department's Facebook page last weekend, said multiple people in the county had been in self-isolation before the confirmed case was announced. The confirmed cases were adults 18-40, who are in self-isolation at home.
"I think what people have to remember is that a positive or negative test is a snapshot in time," she said. "Our department has been holding numerous meetings with EMS, out college, etc., and all of them are making safety a priority. People want things in black and white, but health care is a lot of gray area."
With the scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) in some parts of the country, Ferrel has tried to stay ahead of the game with orders for PPE. He said communication between departments has been ongoing, and critical in trying to keep residents safe. Currently, emergency management has received three shipments or partial shipments of supplies, including PPE.
"We have an emergency operations center (EOC) on one site, kind of like a war room, and we're all communicating through there," he said. "We have a lot of requests for PPE, and we're currently working on that, but a lot of people think we can just get what we want. Resources are tapped, but we got on it early. We got our second shipment Wednesday.
"I think people are wondering if we're doing anything if they don't see huge National Guard tents at the hospital," he said. "I can say this team works daily to provide new information and we work every day to acquire what we need. But if they do see Guard trucks, they're probably dropping off PPE."
Trent said that because the first COVID-19 cases are in the county, people should prepare for more.
"I think we have to assume it's here. I think these next two or three weeks are going to be very telling based on the models I've seen," he said. "But the easy things to do (hand washing, social distancing) can make a huge difference in preventing the spread. This is going to be the new normal for a while."
County supervisor Daryn Hamilton, who also was at the roundtable, said it is important that his employees work in safe environments no matter where they are.
"If one of our critical people goes down, then we have some problems that we'll face," he said. "We're doing what we can to keep our officials and the jail as safe as possible."
Hamilton also expressed a concern about who can get tests, if there was truth that only "people who can afford it" can be tested. Not everyone can get tested for COVID-19 unless they fall under certain criteria, Trent said, but he also said if a test is conducted through the state hygienic lab, the state will bear the cost. If not, it will go through the patient's insurance, or cost no more than what Medicare would be billed.
Hunger said the hospital is screening all staff, patients, visitors and vendors who come through the doors, and sending some home if they run fevers. If more concerning symptoms appear, some will stay.
"We've got an isolated area for COVID patients. We're not doing elective surgeries and we've cut down on clinic appointments," he said.
Another topic that has become common has been whether masks should be mandatory when going out in public. The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) has advised that everyone wear masks, but there is no cut-and-dry rule.
"If people are ill, they probably should get," Trent said. "But it's not a really settled debate. The problem with the virus is that it's an 'unseen enemy.'"
Boyer has been asked about putting in a shelter-in-place order, but said only Gov. Kim Reynolds can give that order. She does believe, however, that many guidelines have been put in place that are a good substitute.
"From my perspective, she's put out a lot of ways to keep us in place, and as adults we just have to do the right things," Boyer said. "Stay at home as much as possible. Keep your kids at home as much as possible. If people are needing help, we will help them. If we do the right things, this will help everyone."