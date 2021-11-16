OTTUMWA — In a race no one ran, one draw by lot wasn't enough to produce a winner.
So, it went to another.
During the second-tier certification of votes, Gary Collett was chosen to fill a vacancy on the Blakesburg City Council during Tuesday's Wapello County Board of Supervisors meeting. Originally, James Devers was selected but indicated he wouldn't serve. The race featured 20 write-in votes and no frontrunner, leaving the supervisors to draw names.
That race in Blakesburg wasn't the only strange result in the county. For a council seat in Eddvyille, Tod Kelsey, Nick Batterson and Robert Veldhuizen all received 107 votes following the canvass. All three seats were up for election, but one was an appointed seat, and Batterson was an incumbent. Veldhuizen was drawn by lot over Kelsey to start his term this month, and Kelsey will take office in January.
The draw by lot continued for one of the EBF Community School District Director seats. In District 1, Lara Vandello's name was drawn to break a 65-vote tie with Eric Lenox.
Other final results of note:
• The final Indian Hills Community College bond referendum tally was 12,218 "yes" votes to 4,476 "no votes." It passed with 73% of the vote.
• Michael Van Mersbergen (District 2), Curt Houk (District 6) and Eric Klyn (District 7) were elected to EBF's board of directors.
• Doug Greenlee was elected mayor of Eddyville as a write-in candidate.
• IHCC trustee Beth Danowsky received 1,285 votes to represent District 1, earning re-election with all but six votes. Riley Sheetz was elected to fill a vacancy left by John Pothoven in District 2.
• Lory Yates, Richard Gaumer and Jerry Kirkpatrick were elected to Indian Hills' board of trustees.
• Andy Noe and Timothy Albert were elected to Cardinal's school board, with just 10 votes of 760 separating the two.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved an agreement for new hands-free faucets at the county public health department. The cost for the faucets is just over $2,300, and it was agreed the money would come from the county's allotment of American Rescue Plan funds.
• The supervisors approved $314,000 of grant funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for pavement markings along some of the county roads in the upcoming spring. Paint, which would be used along the sides of the road, is in short supply.
• The supervisors approved the resignation Rachel Fisher from the Veterans Affairs Commission, and approved the hiring of Kim Bishop as a nurse in the public health department.