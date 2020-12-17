OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors had already passed the proposal to modernize the elevator in the courthouse, but they wanted to know why they did.
Kory McDonald, a representative from Schumacher Elevator Company, simplified the reason during Tuesday's meeting.
"I had this very same conversation in Jefferson County three years ago, and I've had it every year forever," McDonald said. "Basically, your elevator was installed in the mid-1970s, it's obsolete, and it will break."
The courthouse elevator was installed in 1977, and needs to be updated to become compliant with Iowa Code, especially since the county wants to put in a new sprinkler system. And there won't be a lot of time to act, since the state granted a year-long compliance extension because of COVID-19 after updating the code for elevators last May.
In a sense, the elevator system at the courthouse needs sprinklers in the shaft and pit area at the bottom of the shaft because the hydraulic fluid that helps power the elevator is flammable, and the county will need to add smoke and heat detectors and a fire rescue system that is up to code in the event of a fire, so passengers will not be electrocuted if the sprinklers should hit electric circuits.
The good news for the county, McDonald said, is that most of the issues that need addressed aren't too difficult. One of the bigger changes would be a larger elevator car for ADA compliance. McDonald said ADA compliance typically is measured by a wheelchair being able to go in a circle within the car.
The courthouse also has elevator infrastructure from a previous elevator still in the shaft. Once that is removed as part of the project, it was allow a larger and more modern car to be installed.
"We can easily remove those pieces and expand the length and width of the car, probably an inch wide and 10 inches deeper," McDonald said. "On that small of a car, that's huge, like a 20% increase."
McDonald advised the supervisors that doing a full modernization was recommended, because then the county would be in compliance for several years. The guidelines are then reassessed every five years, as written in the Iowa Code.
"You could theoretically just do the 2020 compliance stuff, and hope the sprinkler stuff doesn't come up," he said. "The thing you're still going to have is an elevator over 40 years old and at the end of its life. So you could spend $10,000 now and get that stuff done, and in six months, spend all this money again. This prevents you from nickel-and-diming it, and never actually updating the elevator completely.
"Here's what's going to happen," McDonald said. "The (state fire marshal) has a certain set of rules they're going to start enforcing anytime, but probably May 1. So what this does is bring it up to current elevator code. Once you meet this obligation, no matter what they come up with in the next 10 years, you're already there."
Board chair Brian Morgan inquired about some of the obligations to the county that were outlined on the final page of the proposal. The overall cost of the project is $89,938.
"So like these big things, like providing all cutting of walls, floor or partitions, we wouldn't have to worry about that?" he asked.
"The obligations of owner is boiler plate for every job we do, and most doesn't apply to you, unless you're adding a floor," McDonald said. "Like ... provide shaft of adequate size, you already have it. Adequate machinery ... you already have it. Space for wiring and piping ... you already have an elevator, so the existing footprint is still viable.
"Some do apply to you," he said. "Removal of power in the case of smoke detection or sprinklers, that's a thing we have to be worried about. What you'll be on the hook for is the fire system, the electrical disconnects, and lighting. Nothing here is diabolical, because you already have an elevator."
McDonald doesn't want to see the elevator pad-locked because it isn't safe, especially if it's preventable and increases the safety of passengers.
"I live here and am a taxpayer here," he said. "I'm not trying to sell you a bill of goods. I'm trying to make sure we're not in the news in six months."
Once paperwork is finalized, the job would likely take about four weeks — three weeks for the necessary upgrades and another week for the fire marshal to inspect.