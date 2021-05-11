OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors formalized the county's release from a 20-year mortgage and agreement for the bioprocessing center outside Eddyville during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
The county had requested from the federal Economic Development Administration to be released from the mortgage of the facility, which had been used for training for Indian Hills Community College students for its biotechnology program, but the college has since moved that program to its main campus.
That left Cargill, which continues to use it as a training facility and owns the land on which the county-owned bioprocessing center sets. A few weeks ago, the building itself was appraised for $371,000, vice chair Jerry Parker said, even though it was built for $1.9 million with little investment from the county. Much of the remaining funding for the construction came from grants from the EDA and utility companies.
"After 20 years, we get the building if we have used it as we were supposed to all along, which is for education and training," Parker said.
However, the transaction will be recorded once the county satisfies two conditions — the building can't be used for a religious purpose, for example, a church, and the county must comply with all anti-discriminatory laws.
Parker said the estimate on the building is low is because it doesn't get much use, even though Cargill still uses it for training for all its buildings on-site.
"If you don't use it for a training facility, it doesn't have much value right there, across the road from this multi-billion dollar complex," he said. "You're not going to put apartments there, and you're not going to put a business there. So its best use is for something related to the current price.
"The actual cash we put in was $10,000," Parker said. "So we got $10,000 back and 20 years of education and training. It's really one of the pluses, even though it's been really quiet over the years, but the number of students that went through there ... And in the beginning, we had people from around the country call and wonder who they could get some of those (Indian Hills) students to come our business?"
The county is in negotiations with Cargill on what to do next now that the county owns the building.
"Cargill needs a training facility," he said. "We've told them the continued use of the building is still for education and training. And that's what they would expect it to be. They said it was an advantage for them.
"We couldn't complete those negotiations until we do this today."
In other business:
• The supervisors declared the sprinkler part of the courthouse fire alarm upgrade completed, with still the fire alarms to go. They signed a letter indicating the completion of that part of the project, but the alarms still have to be installed and connected to the sprinklers, which will be done soon.