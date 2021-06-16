OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Secondary Roads Department is busy with several projects under way.
Work on 100th Avenue has extended to the end of the week. The road is closed to thru traffic during daytime hours to rebuild the road. It will be open in the evenings and through the night for normal traffic. Additionally, a culvert replacement has been added to the project, which will close the road to traffic completely for one day.
Then, on Thursday, asphalt patching begins on Sycamore Road, Rutledge Road and 138th Street. Work is expected to last through the day Monday. Expect delays in those areas.