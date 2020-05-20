OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Sheriff’s department began a registry compliance program earlier this year to ensure information provided to the state’s sex offender registry is accurate. While most people were where they said, some have disappeared.
The department is asking for help in finding one offender, who is on the state’s most wanted list, in particular.
Jary Admando Jimenez, 33, is wanted on warrants for probation violation related to a case in which he was convicted of lascivious acts with a child, and a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Authorities don’t know where he is, but they hope the public does.
Anyone with information on Jimenez’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 641-684-4350, the Ottumwa police at 641-683-0661, or their local authorities.
Anonymous tips may also be made by calling 641-684-4350 ext. 5 or by email to crimetips@wapellocounty.org.