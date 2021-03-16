OTTUMWA — In the end, it was more economically feasible to upgrade the security of existing buildings rather than have to change locks on buildings in case the county doesn't get a key returned.
That was the determination the Wapello County Board of Supervisors made during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
Tim Richmond of the Emergency Management Agency asked the supervisors to make up the difference between project cost and grant funds he'd received regarding stricter access to the courthouse, law enforcement center and county attorney's office. However, he wants to add the Wapello Building to the project since many departments are housed there.
The cost of the project overall is roughly $80,000, and EMA received a $51,895 grant. Richmond asked the supervisors to spend just over $28,000 from CARES Act money to finish the project.
"They deserve some attention as far as being able to control access and secure those facilities," Richmond said. "Those offices of our elected officials are kind of the core of our business to serve the public."
Richmond said that adding the Wapello Building to the group of buildings carries added significance because of the pandemic, as the public health department and mental health services are based there. He said main entrances, employee entrances, motor vehicle entrance and two doors to public health would be included.
Essentially, expanding the security would mean going to a keycard system to unlock certain doors, as well as unlocking and locking the main doors on a schedule that can be altered in the case of special circumstances.
"What this will do is look at locks that will restrict movement from public areas to secured areas," Richmond said. "Not necessarily every single door, but more like interior doors between where our public servants go and the public goes."
County employees already have a "credential" card with basic information, and Richmond said that information would be printed on a keycard, which would be swiped to unlock a door. He said the system could be expanded to include other doors in the future.
The cards could also be used interchangeably. For example, law enforcement officials could enter another secure building with their card to tend to an emergency, etc. The cards can be programmed to particular doors as well. Records are also kept for entrances and exits into and out of the buildings.
Richmond said City Hall had upgraded its security because keys hadn't been returned or locks changed, etc. He said the cost to re-key the law enforcement center would run between $9,000-$10,000. The county currently pays about $1,000 a year in security, and it wouldn't change with a new system.
"We haven't pulled the trigger quite yet for the law center," he said. "It's much easier for the courthouse because it's just two doors, but at a facility like the law center, where they're all secure keys and non-duplicable keys. The schedule is absolutely insane.
"But we could eventually expand that system so it'll also work back to the jail itself for jailers if this works well with the exterior doors," Richmond said.
District court chief judge Mary Ann Brown, who serves the 8th Judicial District and was in the audience for another matter, said she's had experience with courthouses that use a keycard system.
"If you have a problem employee, or terminate an employee, there's a little switch in the office that you can cut them off and not let them in the building," she said. "We have taken advantage of that on occasion to regulate who can get in and who can't."
Vice chair Jerry Parker asked Richmond if the supervisors' office doors were included, and Richmond said they weren't, adding that the system could be expanded there easily. Chair Wayne Huit expressed interest in having that done.
"You've put a lot of work into it, and I think it's fine to go ahead. The annual cost is not that great," Parker said.
"The law center will be pretty complicated," Richmond said. "So we'll probably start with the complicated piece and get that knocked out. The easy ones are the courthouse and Wapello Building. So like the Wapello building, because there's a public corridor, the doors will unlock at a certain time in the morning and lock again at night."