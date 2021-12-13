OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors are set to approve a resolution for the removal of fire escapes from the courthouse premises during today's weekly meeting.
Bridge City Construction offered the supervisors a bid for $16,000 to remove two fire escapes from the courthouse and one from the old jail building.
Over the summer, the county installed a new fire-alarm system, and part of that process included the removal of the fire escapes. Bridge City Construction will provide all equipment and manpower to remove the fire escapes.
Also, the supervisors will approve several right-of-way purchases for bridge-replacement and culvert-replacement projects in the county.
In other business:
• The supervisors are expected to approve a land donation from the Jay and Nikki Blanchard Family Revocable Trust to the Wapello County Conservation Board. The property, which was appraised at $250,000, will be used for continuation of the forest reserve service program, recreational trails and river access. The donors are also requesting signage to be named "Blanchard Wildlife Area." Hunting is allowed on the property.
• The sheriff's office has hired Jesse Hannam as a full-time correctional officer in the jail, filling a position created by the supervisors.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.