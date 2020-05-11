DES MOINES — State figures for Wapello County’s rapidly-expanding COVID-19 outbreak leapt again on Monday, with the Iowa Department of Public Health now showing 259 cases locally.
The new figure is an increase of 41 cases compared to Sunday’s figure. That accounted for 9.9 percent of Iowa’s newly-reported cases. Wapello County now has the 10th highest rate of COVID cases in the state when adjusted for population.
There are increasing signs that the state is focused on a specific source of the cases, including a dramatic rise in testing. A total of 909 Wapello County residents had been tested for COVID as of Monday’s update, an increase of 93 tests over the prior day. The state’s data shows Wapello County has not seen fewer than one-third of tests come back positive since April 28. The state’s rate has hovered around 10-11 percent in recent days.
The most recent state data shows Wapello County with six people hospitalized for COVID-19. More than 400 Iowans are currently being treated in hospitals across the state.
Davis County, long a holdout with no confirmed cases, is now at 11. It became the third local county, following Wapello and Mahaska counties, to reach double digits.
A total of 12,373 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus; 271 have died.
An update from local officials is expected later Monday.