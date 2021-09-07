OTTUMWA — Like the city of Ottumwa, Wapello County is also discussing ways it may possibly use the American Rescue Plan funding it will receive over the next two years.
The county also sees the potential for shared opportunities with the city, when the two entities haven't always seen eye to eye.
The county board of supervisors talked about the funding at the end of Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse. The county did pass an agreement to begin the process of courthouse window replacement using ARP money, and will purchase a new vehicle for the county health department using the funds.
But there are other opportunities in which the county and city could come together. The county is expected to receive about $6.8 million over two years.
"I think you'll find us working on similar things, like broadband," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "Even though we're totally separate, you now, it's similar. We have not sat down and said, 'OK, let's partner up on this."
Parker mentioned the county should be taking ideas from the community based on his most recent meeting with the Iowa State Association of Counties. During that meeting, it was encouraged that supervisors include any ideas for the money in their minutes.
"A perfect example (of a shared opportunity) is the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system that (Sheriff) Don (Phillips) was talking about," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "I think it should be, and I think it will be, a collaboration between the city and county, because it's going to help both."
Other ideas where there could be shared interest is in the child care sector. With people going back to work and the shortage of providers still lingering, funds could be distributed to that.
"It's definitely an issue," Morgan said. "It's a huge, huge problem — the lack of child care costs and child care, whatever. So I think that is something that encompasses all of Wapello County."
Morgan also mentioned the indoor sports complex, which figures to use tax money from the city, county and school district, one of the rare entities in which all will contribute. The price tag on that has yet to be officially determined, but Morgan figured it would be about $9 million.
"The opportunity is there to work together if they're synonymous projects, but we can also both be effective and go different directions," Parker said. "And example of that is the CARES Act money. We got bout half a million, the city got about half a million. We used ours for clinics, to bring nurses from out of state for testing. The city chose to use theirs another way.
"But one thing that's going to be helpful is like Don said, he's sharing knowledge with the city, and that's bound to help," he said.
Still, Morgan spoke about the improved overall relationship the county has with the city.
"I think we have a better working relationship with the council than we've had in a long time," he said. "It's nice to be able to call Marc (Roe) or Holly (Berg), asking them, 'Hey, are you aware of this?'
"I don't know if I'll like the new council," he said. "You've got that in there, too. We don't even know who's going to be elected."
In other business:
• With COVID-19 cases picking up again the county, the supervisors approved a request from county public health director Lynelle Diers to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse for public health business.
"We're in need of this because when we're out doing clinics, and it's hard when employees don't have a vehicle that we can put a lot of stuff in," she said. "We have to transfer refrigerators, freezers or vaccines, in addition to the PPE supplies. We have a lot of rolling carts where we just push everything into the back of the vehicle.
"It'll be beneficial to us to continue the COVID response for going out to homebound patients. We're going to the jail almost every day to do testing of prisoners and also to give a COVID vaccine. I know the public is over it, but we are continuing mitigation. We have 15 people today scheduled alone just for testing now, and our lobby was full of people that need vaccinations."
• From a discussion regarding replacing computer servers in the county, Phillips gave an update on where a potential CAD system that would tie in all the emergency-response groups in the county.
"We're actually meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) with a vendor and having a demo with the Ottumwa Police Department," he said. "We're looking at a sharing system that would make us more efficient in dispatch and other areas, and just having that with the police department would be a benefit to us.
"Chief (Chad Farrington) and I have talked doing a small presentation with the supervisors and city council, and shooing for Oct. 5," he said. "So maybe instead of replacing that server we have, let's see what's going to happen if we're going to change systems. If we are, there's no sense in investing money into that if it is potentially going to be swapped out."