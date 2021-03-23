OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the county's fiscal year 2022 budget in a public hearing during today's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
Few things changed significantly in the proposed budget, but two items stand out: the county figures to decrease its property tax levy by about 7 cents, and there are increased expenditures of almost $1 million from the previous year.
The county was able to increase its property tax dollars by over $200,000 from last fiscal year, and will have about $370,000 more in overall revenue over last year.
The county also will be spending more on secondary roads and other infrastructure in the coming year, and pay raises also helped fuel an expenditure increase.
Supervisor Brian Morgan said on Friday the budget contains a few road and bridge projects, but nothing more than usual. Even though the county has budgeted more than $5 million for roads and transportation, a lot of that is paid for by local option sales tax and Road Use Tax revenues to take the burden off taxpayers.
"We have to budget in such a way that satisfies the state and the auditors that check us," Morgan said.
Also contributing to an increase in expenditures is approximately $350,000 more for mental health services, which Morgan said is handled regionally, with the county as a "pass-through." That total is based on a per-capita levy for the four-county mental health region, with Wapello County likely paying the most because it offers the most services and has more clients.
"Overall we have a fairly healthy balance. Everything is an estimate, but we do make sure we have enough to cover the first quarter of a fiscal year before property taxes come in," Morgan said. "And if we have to pull from our savings account, we will, but the county and staff don't ask for a lot of things. They focus on bare necessities, and it helps us keep a good fund balance."
Overall, with few changes and more revenue coming in, Morgan was pleased with the budget for the coming year.
"This is one of the first years in a long time where the city, county and school district will all be decreasing their tax levies," he said. "And that's a really good thing. Our budget was just the normal wear and tear. Really it was a pretty easy budget to put together."
Because it is a public hearing, the meeting is in the third-floor courtroom and begins at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Will receive an update from the Emergency Management Agency regarding expenses and revenues, primarily dealing with Test Iowa clinic expenses and personal protect equipment costs to the EMA.
• Will approve the hires of Jerica Ingle and Susan Osorio to Corrections Officer I in the sheriff's department.