OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors set Dec. 8 for a public hearing to open up bidding for improvements to the Law Enforcement Center during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
In a collaborative venture with the City of Ottumwa, the two entities will ask for one bid for two improvements — replacing two air conditioning units on top of the facility, as well as concrete and precast repair to the sidewalks.
The Law Enforcement Center is about 20 years old, and showing some wear.
"Going through this, the downside is that we've deferred a lot of the maintenance, and it's starting to catch up with us," said Marty Wonderlin, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff's Office.
The timeline for the projects, as laid out by the county and city, would have the A/C units replaced first, with an anticipated start date of Feb. 1 and end date of May 28.
The other project would begin July 1 and end Sept. 10.
"If approved, we'd like to start the rooftop unit project in the spring, April or May ideally, when it's not too hot or cold and we can deal without the units," Wonderlin said. "If that goes well, we'd start the precast concrete project sometime after July 1."
Supervisor Brian Morgan said the county had budgeted for the project out of the maintenance fund.
City engineer Dwight Dohlman said he'd checked with contractors who performed those tasks, saying that Winger Companies was "comfortable with the schedule we've proposed."
"We just want to get the ball rolling, get this put in front of you so you know what's going on," Dohlman said. "In two weeks, we'd have the public hearing to really get the ball rolling, and get bids back Jan. 13. Then, we'd award a contract and move forward from there."
In other business:
• There was no change in the results between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the county's recount for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race. Miller-Meeks received 8,780 votes to Hart's 6,153, which was the same tally as election night.
• The supervisors approved a proposal from Schumacher Elevator Company to upgrade Elevator #1 in the courthouse. The proposal was for $89,938.
"Since we're upgrading our sprinkler system, it will make our elevator go out of compliance since it's 50 years old," county auditor Kelly Spurgeon said. "The elevator would be out of service for about three weeks, so putting it on the agenda now gets the ball rolling so we can know how it falls into place and I can let all the departments know."
Trials are not allowed to resume until Feb. 1 because of COVID-19, and the courthouse is closed to the general public.
Supervisor Jerry Parker, speaking remotely, pointed out additional tasks in the Schumacher proposal such as updating electrical work to code that would fall to the county and not be Schumacher's responsibility. Parker suggested asking A&J Associates, which provided a projected cost for the sprinkler system project, to come up with an estimate on debris removal.
"I just want to know what the real costs will be the county," he said.
The board elected to adopt the Schumacher proposal, but outsource the county's costs for the other projects to A&J Associates. A timeline would be devised once the proposal was signed.
• The supervisors tabled a public hearing to update the floodplain ordinance, and approved a dozen observed holidays for 2021.
• The supervisors approved the hire of Kylanna M. Champ as a communications officer for the sheriff's office. Champ has already begun the job and is training under Tammy Whittington, who is retiring.