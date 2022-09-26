OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors are expected to award a contract for a bridge replacement during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The resolution is to accept the bid from Iowa Bridge & Culvert for just over $441,000 for a bridge-replacement project in rural Wapello County on County H31, or Bladensburg Road, over Jordan Creek.
According to bid documents on the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the project has a late start date of August 2023 and is expected to take at least 50 days.
Also, the supervisors are expected to approve the second tier of canvassing for a recent public measure for the City of Eddyville. The city held a special election Sept. 13 regarding a Mahaska County rural water franchise in the city, but also in nearby areas of Wapello, Mahaska and Monroe counties, for 25 years. The measure passed overwhelmingly in the first tier, and, according to second-tier results, the vote was 125-17 in favor of the franchise.
The county also is expected to approve $15,000 of grant funding to the secondary roads department for a mulcher head attachment for an excavator to clear woody encroachments in the county's right-of-way areas.
The actual cost of the equipment is over $52,000, with $37,880 coming from matching funds.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
