The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting will certify the results of the 2022 primary election, in which there was only one contested local race.
The board will receive the official vote totals from last week's election and canvass for the supervisors race, county attorney, treasurer and recorder, as well as statewide races.
The supervisors primary offed a bit of an upset, as Democrat Connie Hammersley-Wilson defeated incumbent Wayne Huit by 65 votes unofficially, leaving Hammersley-Wilson and incumbent Jerry Parker to face Republicans Bryan Ziegler and Darren Batterson for two seats in November. Ziegler and Batterson each reached over 1,000 votes to easily outdistance third-place finisher John Rosenbalm.
In some of the other races, the county voted for Admiral Michael Franken with 55% of the vote in a three-way Democratic senate primary, with Franken facing Sen. Chuck Grassley in the fall.
More locally, the county went for Ottumwa businessman Hans Wilz over Corwin Williams by almost 17 points in Iowa House 26, and also went for Mark Chelgren over Austin Harris by 30 points, even though Harris won the Republican primary for Iowa House 26.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and the South Central Behavioral Health Region. The memorandum details the role of personnel within the region, as well as the governing board's role. The county has seven employees as part of the SCHBR.
The supervisors also will look to approve the job description for a zoning manager. The county is seeking to make any building inspection jobs and zoning jobs interchangeable as it faces a potential loss of employees to retirement in the near future. One of the qualifications for a zoning manager is experience with building construction, and electrical, plumbing and gas installations.
The supervisors also will approve four different hires. Amanda Jones will be approved as an office manager in the conservation department; Susan Boyd will be a Clerk 2 at the motor vehicle department of the treasurer's office; Kevin Creamer will be a zoning assistant manager, and Alisha Allen will be a Clerk 3 in the zoning department.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.