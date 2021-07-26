OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will determine Tuesday whether to end a lease agreement with the Iowa Department of Human Services' Division of Adult, Children and Family services for a part of a building located on Main Street.
For the past year, the employee who normally works out of the 120 E. Main St. property has worked from home because of the pandemic, and DHS no longer has plans for that employee to work in the building.
The monthly rent DHS pays is $33.80 for 62.4 square feet of space, and the lease ends June 30, 2022.
In the other business, the supervisors:
• Are expected to approve a change of full-time employment for Stacy Weeks in the Community Services Office from Clerk 2 to Clerk 3, increasing the pay 98 cents to $16.61 her hour.
• Will listen to a presentation from Paul Kastion, discussing a cost-free benefit for county employees.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.