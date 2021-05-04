OTTUMWA — As the City of Ottumwa discussed last week to explore how it can better enforce its property maintenance codes and handling of nuisance violations, Wapello County is expected to do the same.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg announced to the board of supervisors Tuesday that he will be meeting with city officials to discuss how the entities can work together to make sure the codes and enforcement are just and robust.
Like the city, which emphasized its residents not knowing the options and tools at their disposal, Skalberg said that is important to the county as well.
"We're going to collaborate and come up with the same terminology as they have," Skalberg said. "As they change we've tried to change. Also, we can work together so that somebody in the city won't find something different in the county."
The city and county have different issues plaguing them. Much of the county's awareness of potential violations, because of its larger area, comes by word of mouth or maybe the supervisors stumbling across something that is question, board chair Wayne Huit said. By then, vice chair Jerry Parker said, it's really too late to do much.
"I think a problem we have is, in town, you have neighbors that are close by, and they're likely to call the city about a house that should be condemned," Parker said. "Around the county, it might be another mile before the house, and the neighbors don't complain, and we may not hear about it as quickly.
"We eventually do, but by the time we hear about it, there's not much you can salvage," he said. "So we have to go through the process of getting rid of it."
However, the complaints the county receives are similar to those in the city, but usually on a larger scale. Junk vehicles are a problem for both, as is strewn trash.
"One we had a couple years ago happened over a little knoll. You couldn't see it, but a neighbor complained that they were putting several junk cars right next to a creek," Parker said. "Well, once we went out and looked, we found they had not drained the gas out of them, the oil wasn't drained out of them. So anything that would run off would run right into that creek and cause us a problem, so we took steps to correct that.
"In Ottumwa, it's sightly because you have to live next door," Parker said. "Where out in the county, it's more than just sight. It's other problems that it's causing."
Skalberg offered other examples as well, such as sewer systems and limitations on the number of days a dismantled car can be in a driveway.
"One thing that the city doesn't necessarily have is homes with septic systems," he said. "That falls kind of underneath our hats. In the city, they're all hooked up to the city sewer.
"Basically, we want to have everybody on the same page and know what the process is, what to expect, length of time, stuff like that," Skalberg said of the reason for updating the codes. "The city has more tools at their disposal than the county because of Iowa Code. It's something we're looking into and exploring with the city, having a back-and-forth discussion."
In other business:
• Though he hopes it'll happen sooner, Parker referenced July 1 as a date when the county should strive to get blades off gravel roads unless there is a complaint about a road. Skalberg said his team is not yet finished with dust control on the roads.
"I think, so we don't have any miscommunication, that we want the blades off as soon as we can," Parker said. "June 1 would be good, but whenever that (dust control) is done, we want to stop."
• The supervisors approved a contract with Daniel Fane for demolition of property cleanup and debris removal of the property at 15441 Blackhawk Road, owned by Tabitha Six. The process will be completed no later than June 15.
Skalberg said the house on the property is already on the ground, and the cost of the cleanup, $5,990, will be assessed against the property taxes.