OTTUMWA — Wapello County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The county has been chosen to receive Phase 37 funds in the amount of $13,688; Phase 38 funds in the amount of $13,801; and CARES funds in the amount of $19,515 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The Wapello County Emergency Food and Shelter board consists of representatives from various non-profit, governmental, and faith-based organizations in Wapello County. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available through these funding phases. The funds are to be used by eligible local service agencies to supplement and expand the capacity of existing emergency food and shelter programs in Wapello County.
Under the terms of the grant from the national EFSP board, local agencies selected to receive funds must meet six criteria. They must:
• Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
• Be eligible to receive Federal funds
• Have an accounting system
• Practice non-discrimination
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must request an application packet by contacting local board chair Ramona Arthur, The Salvation Army Centerpoint Church, 595 W Main, Ottumwa, IA. Arthur can be reached by email at ramona.arthur@usc.salvationarmy.org.
The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, Aug. 27.