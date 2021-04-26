OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is expected to review the final contract for the courthouse's fire alarm upgrade project during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
Several meetings have been held to discuss the project, which is expected to take about four weeks. Though the contract, which comes to $62,500, stipulates the work must be completed by July 31, the expectation is that the project will begin almost immediately.
Elite Fire Sprinkler Systems earned the bid for the contract, with Hawkeye Communication of Hiawatha providing the fire alarm work, and Ridgeway Electric LLC of Ottumwa as a sub-contractor for any incidental electrical work.
After the upgrade is completed, only one more related project remains, which is removal of exterior fire escapes, but that project is separate from the upgrade inside the building.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors are expected to approve a bid from Douds Stone of Ottumwa for $122,585.40 for 8,460 tons of crushed stone as part of a granular surfacing project.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.
Ottumwa City Council
The city council will meet in a work session that is open to the public for comment regarding the city's current processes about nuisances and code enforcement.
The meeting will focus on four primary activities — nuisance enforcement, housing code enforcement, new construction permitting, and inspection and communication.
Also, the discussion will focus on two core questions — "What is working that we should do more of?" and "What is not working that we want to change?"
The meeting will be in the form of a presentation titled "2021 Ottumwa Code Enforcement Plan," which will also discuss notices to residents of violations, penalties and any extensions as well as the city's role within City Hall and to its citizens.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.