OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to terminate the lease of the bioprocessing training center on the Cargill campus near Eddyville during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The county has owned the building for about 20 years, and was first used to house the Indian Hills Community College biotechnology program before it moved onto the college's campus. Cargill then took over the facility to use as a training center for its employees.
Cargill and the county first entered into the lease agreement in 2000; the lease was set to expire in November 2023, but Cargill will pay the county $50,000 to terminate it early, with the county surrendering both the land and the facility to Cargill. The building itself is appraised at approximately $371,000.
The county has long sought Cargill's imprint, with most of the plant located in Monroe County. Discussions about terminating the lease had gone on well over a year.
In other business:
— The supervisors are expected to abate property taxes for 10-15 Transit's property on South Madison Avenue. 10-15 is eligible for an exemption because of its 28E agreement with several neighboring counties. The company purchased the property in October 2021, and requested an abatement for $566.25.
— The Wapello County Conservation board and American Gothic House board will present their annual report to the supervisor.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
Ottumwa City Council
The Ottumwa City Council is meeting for a work session Tuesday in Room 108 at City Hall to discuss the HVAC improvements and City Hall remodel as part of the project. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
