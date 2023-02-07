OTTUMWA — The far-reaching economic impact of visitors to Ottumwa and Wapello County in 2021 totaled $52 million in spending and supported 600 local jobs, according to data recently released by the Iowa Tourism Office.
In 2021, visitors spent almost $52 million across the Wapello County economy, a substantial increase from $45.2 million in 2020. This direct visitor spending in 2021 generated a total economic impact of more than $81 million in the county, sustained 600 jobs and generated more than $8.7 million in state and local tax revenues in 2021.
Visitor activity in Wapello County sustained 416 direct jobs in 2021, with an additional 183 jobs supported by the indirect and induced impacts of visitor activity. This is 0.9% of the state total. Direct labor income for the county was $9.9 million of $17.67 million total.
“Local travel and tourism has a profound impact on everyone in Wapello County. Travelers eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, stay in our hotels and visit our attractions, which means local business owners are seeing the direct results of tourism in our communities,” said Laura Carrell, executive director of Meet Ottumwa, the county’s convention and visitors bureau. “Seeing these spending and labor numbers really puts it in perspective, and it encourages us to do everything possible to share what our county has to offer and bring in even more visitors.”
To quantify the economic significance of the tourism sector in Iowa, the Iowa Tourism Office worked with Tourism Economics to prepare a comprehensive model detailing the impacts of visitor spending on the county level. The results of this study show the scope of the travel sector in terms of direct visitor spending, as well as the total economic impacts, jobs and fiscal (tax) impacts in the broader economy.
On the state level in 2021, visitors spent more than $6.1 billion across the Iowa economy. This direct visitor spending impact generated a total economic impact of $9.4 billion in Iowa, sustained nearly 65,000 jobs and generated $1.0 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021.
Visitor activity in Iowa sustained 45,249 direct jobs in 2021, with an additional 19,740 jobs supported by the indirect and induced impacts of visitor activity. The total jobs impact recovered to 64,989 in 2021, one of every 20 jobs in the state.
