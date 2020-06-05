OTTUMWA — Iowa as a whole is doing better than the rest of the nation on census response rates, but Ottumwa is not matching the state’s pace.
Nationally, about six in 10 people have responded to the 2020 census. Iowa is doing better, at 67.3 percent. But Wapello County is doing only a little better than the national rate, at 62.5 percent.
County response rates vary widely. Nineteen counties in Iowa have a census response rate of 70 percent or higher, with Sioux County’s nearly 75 percent leading the state. On the other end is Dickinson County, which has a response rate of only 45 percent.
Ottumwa is slightly behind Wapello County’s rate, at 62.1 percent responding as of June 3. It is actually significant improvement over the area’s position at the end of March, though Wapello County still trails the response rate from the 2010 census.
Because funding is often dependent on population, responses are critical in determining the allocation of resources to states and local governments for the next decade. They also determine how many seats each state has in Congress. While Iowa is not expected to lose a seat to reapportionment this time, that has happened after several past counts.
People who have not yet filled out this year’s census can do so online at https://my2020census.gov.