Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.