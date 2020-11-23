In order to give its employees time off for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Ottumwa Courier is announcing some changes to its publication schedule for this week.
The Thursday edition of the Ottumwa Courier will be delivered to subscribers and newspaper racks a day early, on Wednesday this week. The Saturday Courier will be printed and published as normal on Saturday.
Due to the change in production schedules, the Ottumwa Courier will not be publishing digital-only papers on Wednesday and Friday this week.
The publishing schedule will return to normal the following week, with printed editions delivered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and digital-only editions available through our website and mobile apps on Wednesday and Friday.
The Courier apologizes for any inconvenience these changes may cause, but they will allow members our staff to have some time off to enjoy the holiday.