Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.