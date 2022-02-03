DES MOINES — The publisher of the Ottumwa Courier, Oskaloosa Herald and Clinton Herald was named president of a state newspaper association board Thursday.
Ron Gutierrez was elected president of the Iowa Newspaper Association's service company board of directors. The INA Services Company’s mission is to advance the economic well-being of Iowa newspaper enterprises primarily through research, promotion and advertising sales.
Gutierrez started his newspaper career in 1999 as the advertising director of the Clinton Herald, becoming publisher in 2004. Later he served as a division and regional manager for CNHI in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. He returned as publisher of the Clinton Herald in 2008.
While retaining his position as publisher of the Clinton Herald, he was also named publisher of the Courier in 2018 and the Oskaloosa Herald in 2020.
The Iowa Newspaper Association represents over 250 newspapers in Iowa. The INA has been working for the newspapers of Iowa for nearly a century. Today it is one of the largest press associations in the United States.
The Iowa Newspaper Association’s three entities recently held their annual meetings, electing new members and officers to their three boards of directors.
The Iowa Newspaper Association Board of Directors elected the following officers: Debbie Anselm, Davenport Quad-City Times, president; Trevis Mayfield, Maquoketa Sentinel-Press vice president; Abigail Pelzer, Marshalltown Times-Republican, secretary-treasurer; and Zack Kucharski, executive member at large.
Elected as officers of the INA Services Co. Board of Directors were Gutierrez, president; Tony Baranowski, Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, vice president; and Matt Bryant, Washington Southeast Iowa Union, secretary-treasurer.
The Iowa Newspaper Foundation Board of Directors appointed the following officers: Randy Evans, Iowa Freedom of Information Council, president; Chris Conetzkey, Des Moines Business Record, vice president; Kendra Breitsprecher, Dayton Leader, secretary-treasurer; and Kristin Grabinoski, Armstrong Journal, executive member at large.
“Strong leadership for an industry in transition during unprecedented times is critical — the newspapers of Iowa have chosen a strong leaders,” said Susan Patterson Plank, INA Executive Director.