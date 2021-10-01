Effective Oct. 1, the Ottumwa Courier is adjusting it’s single-copy price for its print editions.
The Saturday Courier will increase to $3 starting with Oct. 2 edition. The Tuesday and Thursday editions of the Courier will increase to $2.
These increases will not affect print subscribers of the Ottumwa Courier. Our print+digital subscription rates will remain the same. The digital-only subscription rate will increase to $15.99 per month.
The Ottumwa Courier can be purchased at 47 dealer locations in towns including Ottumwa, Bloomfield, Fairfield, Eldon, Eddyville, Agency, Batavia and Albia.
