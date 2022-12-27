As the year 2023 comes to a close, here’s a look back on a year’s of news that appeared in the pages of the Ottumwa Courier. These headlines were curated by Courier staff, and come from reporting by the Courier and our news partners. Part 1 covers the first three months of 2023.
JANUARY
New year, new baby
The first baby of the new year was a girl named DezLee Tapley, who was born Jan. 2 at 2:11 p.m. at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center to Makayla Zapata and Dallas Tapley. DezLee checked in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
OHS hires first female principal
Ottumwa High School Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber was approved to become the high school’s first female principal at the Jan. 10 board of education meeting.
On July 1, Bramschreiber will replace Mark Hanson, who will retire after a second stint as principal. Hanson is a former Iowa High School Principal of the Year.
"I'm passionate about curriculum and instruction," Bramschreiber said. "I want to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to be the best in the classroom for our students," she said. "I understand how important OHS is to our community and the critical role we play in preparing our graduates to become successful community members."
Bramschreiber started her career with the school district in 1994 as a math teacher at Evans Middle School. She served the district as a math specialist with the Great Prairie AEA from 2004-09, then was brought in to be part of the newly formed Freshman Academy at OHS. Since 2013 she has been an administrator at both Evans and OHS.
Supervisors approve 10% raise for elected officials
The price of business is going up, and the Wapello County Board of Supervisors is trying to keep pace.
The supervisors, though not unanimously, took a major step and approved a 10% raise for the next fiscal year for each of the county's six elected officials during the Jan. 11 meeting at the courthouse, where members of each office were represented, as well as the Wapello County Compensation Board.
New salaries for attorney, auditor, recorder, treasurer, sheriff and the supervisors will go into effect on July 1. Last year, the raise was between 2% and 3%.
Supervisors Brian Morgan and Wayne Huit approved of the raise, while Jerry Parker was only willing to go about halfway. Parker explained his reasoning, saying many people lost their jobs during the pandemic, but the elected officials "didn't really lose any pay during that time."
"I think asking citizens to pay 10% is out of line. You know, 5% would have been a really good pay increase, bigger than they've had in several years," he said.
After fervor, Fairfield council approves diversity statement
Four members of Fairfield’s seven-member city council supported a statement of intent that outlined the city “stands for values of diversity, equity, fairness, inclusion, and justice.”
The council had tabled the policy statement at their last meeting, which included comments that drew the ire of many in and outside of the Fairfield LGBTQ community, as well as the ACLU of Iowa.
Council member Judy Ham drew most of the criticism, after expressing concern that passing the statement would allow for sex trafficking, pedophilia and child grooming.
The statement says, in part, that Fairfield “welcomes all people and recognizes the rights of individuals to live their lives with dignity” and won’t discriminate based on race, sexual orientation, gender, age or other items.
It does not carry the force of law, though discrimination is illegal through Iowa and federal law.
“We’ve been affirming it year after year,” city attorney John Morrissey said, referring to various decisions the council has taken over recent years.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, Morrissey said Ham was “probably right on some of those things she says” but that he didn’t believe the policy was opening the door to sex trafficking, pedophilia or child grooming.
Council members Ham, Katy Anderson and Doug Flournoy voted against the statement. Before her no vote, Anderson, who was absent from the Jan. 10 meeting that included Ham’s comments, requested the council table it again so she could look into it further.
City to propose $1 reduction on property tax rates
Once again, residents in Ottumwa can anticipate spending less on property taxes in the next fiscal year.
The city estimates it will lower the maximum property tax rate for certain levies by at least $1, the largest cut the city has made in recent history and the second year in a row in which there has been a reduction in the overall rates.
The cut, expected to drop the maximum levy rate to $21.22 per $1,000 of valuation, is a combination of increased property valuations, and the city looking for ways to save money among its other levies.
Last year, the city saved residents about 24 cents.
Breed-specific legislation arguments begin
Some had seen enough from past history to know where they stood, and others broke down at the podium before getting much of a word out.
As expected, there was no shortage of passion. Or questions.
When a dozen residents voiced their opinion regarding the city's breed-specific ban against pit bulls as "dangerous animals" at the Jan. 18 Ottumwa City Council meeting, emotions ran the gamut. Many voiced support for the breed and claimed discrimination in the language of the ordinance.
Simply, the beginning stages of a difficult and sensitive challenge unfolded inside council chambers at City Hall.
School district considers building reshuffle
It's quite possible that freshmen scheduled to attend Ottumwa High School in two years will instead be at Evans Middle School.
That's only part of the shakeup the school district is considering when it comes to assessing its buildings.
During the Jan. 24 school board meeting, superintendent Michael McGrory discussed the possibility of moving grades around to create a more "neighborhood" feel as part of the district's "Be the Best" and "Visions of Excellence" initiatives. The discussions are still in the early phase, with a work session and community forums planned to gauge interest and discuss more in-depth details in the coming weeks.
"I'd be the first to say some of these are, you know, a little out of the box, but there's been a lot of positives with something this dramatic, because we know it's a lot of change," he told the board. "Honestly, I expected a lot more pushback, and I haven't gotten that yet. That's not to say that it's not around the corner, because I'm sure it is."
As a result, the concepts will affect every building:
• Continued investment in upkeep at OHS, which will feature only grades 10-12.
• Evans will host eighth and ninth grades.
• Liberty Elementary will be for grades 6-7.
• Douma Elementary will have two buildings, one for grades 1-2 and the other for grades 3-5.
• Pickwick will continue to serve pre-kindergarten, but also be the sole home for the southside kindergarten.
• Continue to improve the northside elementaries.
By the start of the 2023-24 school year, should the vision come to pass, the school district's buildings could look much different, and the goal is also to create more centralized learning by reducing the number of students in each building, and grouping students in similar age groups.
FEBRUARY
Roe named as new leader of GOPIP
Marc Roe, a familiar name in Ottumwa business and city government circles, was named the executive director at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
Roe succeeds TJ Heller, and began his connection to the organization as a board member for Ottumwa Economic Development Corp. and later as board president of GOPIP, and has now transferred to the staff side of the business.
His duties begin Feb. 21. Roe is a current Ottumwa city council member.
Police seek to keep fatal shooting video secret
Law enforcement involved in a shooting that killed a Centerville man asked a judge to permanently keep videos from the shooting and a related domestic abuse report secret.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Appanoose County Attorney's Office, City of Centerville and the Centerville Police Department have filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction from the court. Named as defendants are Appanoose County resident Richard Eckles and Des Moines television station KCCI.
According to court filings, Eckles and KCCI have requested a number of public records relating to the Nov. 21, 2021 officer-involved shooting at 21873 560th Street in rural Centerville.
Centerville Police Officers Jacob Downs and Graffe Holmes, and Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Buckallew Jr., were involved. Kevin Arbogast, 45, of Centerville, was shot multiple times and killed as a result.
An investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation led to a determination by the Iowa Attorney General's Office that the officers were legally justified in shooting and killing Arbogast. The office said Arbogast was armed with two guns, one an AR-15, and was pointing a gun at officers and refused to obey their repeated commands before he was fatally shot.
While some records have been released, the government is seeking to withhold the body camera video of all three officers, and the dash camera video of the Centerville Police Department patrol vehicle on scene.
Video footage from the officer-involved shooting, as well as the domestic violence report from Arbogast's wife, are being sought by Eckles and KCCI. Additionally, KCCI seeks incident reports made within 96 hours of the Arbogast shooting.
Cardinal approves four-day week
Students of the Cardinal School District will only go to school four days a week next year.
A unanimous vote by the Cardinal School Board on Monday approved the proposal. One member was absent.
Generally, classes will be held Tuesday-Friday, with those days becoming an additional 20-25 minutes longer. The calendar includes six Mondays as the only exception, all in the early months of the school year.
Elementary-level classes will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m., while middle and high school students will attend classes from 8 a.m. until 3:47 p.m.
Cardinal is the fourth district in Iowa to make the switch to four days, following Wayland's WACO School District, Humeston's Mormon Trail, and Moulton-Udell.
School class requirements are not longer based on days, but rather a requirement for 1,080 hours of instruction. Cardinal's proposal would offer about 1,113 hours.
District superintendent Joel Pedersen told the Courier earlier this month there wouldn't be paycuts for the district's staff, but they were expecting savings in fuel costs.
However, the main goal was not to save money. Rather, the district hopes it will help with teacher retention, effectiveness and recruitment, and also boost morale for both students and teachers.
Alexander named River Hills CEO
The River Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors appointed Joy Alexander as the facility's new chief executive officer.
Alexander replaced Rick Johnson, who retired Dec. 31 after 16 years with the organization.
Alexander holds a doctor of business administration with an emphasis in rural health care systems, a master's in social work and is dually licensed in both Iowa as a Licensed Independent Social Worker (LISW) and in Missouri as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).
Alexander has over 29 years of experience in healthcare leadership, strategic growth, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health, and has been a professor at Buena Vista University, University of Iowa, Culver-Stockton College, and most recently worked in the School of Medicine (Family & Community Medicine) at the University of Missouri.
Carrell selected to lead Meet Ottumwa
Laura Carrell was named executive director of Meet Ottumwa, the Greater Ottumwa Convention & Visitors Bureau. She succeeds Andy Wartenberg after three years as his executive assistant.
“We are excited to have Laura as the new executive director. Her experience working side by side with our former director has given her the insight and ability to help lead Meet Ottumwa,” said Brian Morgan, Meet Ottumwa Board President. “This will also provide a seamless transition as we continue to promote Ottumwa and Wapello County as a destination for conferences and tourism around the state, region and nation.”
An Ottumwa High School and Indian Hills Community College graduate, Carrell went on to get her journalism degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. After working as a newspaper editor and reporter in northern Iowa, she supported her husband, Danny, in his Army career.
When he retired from the military, they chose to make Ottumwa home. She spent several years as features editor and magazine editor at the Ottumwa Courier before accepting the assistant position at Meet Ottumwa.
Council approves Mulder’s separation agreement
The Ottumwa City Council unanimously, and seemingly uncomfortably, approved the separation agreement of city finance director Kala Mulder during the Feb. 15 meeting at City Hall.
Mulder, who served in her capacity for just over two years and started work amid a $1.3 million budget shortfall, helped lower property taxes for residents each of the last two years, including by $1 for the next fiscal year beginning in July, and produced a balanced budget. City accountant Tina Jaegers will serve as interim finance director until a permanent replacement can be hired.
Under the amended agenda item "consideration of possible personnel action related to finance director," City Administrator Phil Rath asked the council to go further.
"Based upon information that was provided to the city council at the previous special meeting, and legal counsel's ability to negotiate an agreement regarding separation and general release," he said, "I am respectfully requesting city council to approve and authorize the mayor to sign the previously stated agreement."
Council member Doug McAntire was the only one of the four council members — Russ Hull was not at the meeting — to publicly acknowledge disappointment in the process.
"When I decided to run for city council I told people that I was going to be as honest as I could possibly be, that I'm not always going to make the right decision, but I'm going to try my best to make the right decision," he said. "With this situation here, most people don't know the whole thing. I really don't know the whole thing.
"But there's a piece of paper that said that the city council and the mayor were all in agreement on this situation. I work for the citizens and I did not agree on that," McAntire said. "But on paper, it's going to say I did."
MARCH
Fairfield voters approve new fire station
Of those who showed up to vote March 1, three-quarters approved of a referendum seeking to build a new fire station.
With 529 votes of support, the $5 million bond measure passed in a special city election, according to unofficial results provided by the Jefferson County Auditor's Office. The measure required 60% support.
There were 175 votes in opposition of the measure.
The new station will be built at the intersection of West Briggs Avenue and North Fourth Street. The existing buildings previously owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation at that location will be demolished.
Plans call for the new station to be 19,000 square feet, more than doubling the current 9,000 square feet. City officials said the current facility was too small and unable to fit all of the department's vehicles.
All told the project is expected to cost around $6 million, but officials say it won't result in an increase in property taxes for Fairfield taxpayers. The bond, they say, can be paid by using the city's existing debt levy.
City decides on ARPA projects
The Ottumwa City Council, after pouring through dozens of ideas from both the public and city staff, unanimously approved four ways to spend approximately $1.8 million in the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding during the March 22 special meeting at City Hall.
City officials held a public meeting and used several council meetings to hear from the public ideas on how to spend the money, but all along the city has tried to find ways that would provide "the most bang for the buck."
The council also had to make a decision by the end of the month, and another round of the same $1.8 million funding will come next year. In both cases, the money can't be spent just on anything; the U.S. Treasury requires the money to be tailored to specific needs.
This time around, the city will dedicate the funds to the following items:
— Revenue recovery related to the pandemic: $562,117
— Medium-density infill development/prototyping: $150,000
— Construction of campground shower house: $300,000
— Upgrades to City Hall HVAC system: $809,671
Regarding the HVAC system, city administrator Philip Rath said that was an expense "that would be incurred one way or another." It is possible the second round of ARPA money would go to the project as well.
"The benefit is that we had a company come in and do an evaluation, looking at the energy efficiency we could get from a new system," he said. "I don't know if this is initial to the building, but it is decades old. This is a way to get fresh air intake, which has health benefits as well."
Director of community development Zach Simonson discussed the medium density infill development and prototyping, which are both core objectives of the 2022 Housing Plan.
"With the medium density prototyping, the idea here is that the study identified a 'missing middle' in terms of middle-income, affordable housing, but also to make use of infill lots that are not the most attractive and most suitable for owner-occupied single-family units," he said. "The idea is that we would go in and work with architects to develop three or four concepts, and build to that prototype.
"The other type of prototyping we're looking at is designing two or so single-family layouts, meeting with contractors within the Mission 500 program," he added. "So there's some opportunities to create some cost savings that would make it easier, more affordable for folks to build homes."
Second Fairfield teen appeals court ruling
Neither of the two Fairfield teens charged with first-degree murder were in court March 24 as originally expected, as both appealed adverse rulings to the Iowa Supreme Court.
In court documents filed late March 23, but made public March 24, attorneys for Jeremy Everett Goodale asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review a judge's decision to keep public a hearing to determine whether the case will transfer to juvenile court.
Goodale and co-defendant Willard Chaiden Miller, both 16, of Fairfield, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy relating to the November 2021 death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher.
In recently unsealed search warrant applications, investigators said the two teens had stalked Graber before using a baseball bat to kill her at a park she frequented to take walks on Nov. 2, 2021. Graber was reported missing and her body was found hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, 2021. A motive has not been released or commented on by authorities.
While the statute required the teens to be charged as adults, given their age and nature of the alleged crime, attorneys for the two teens have asked the court to move the case down to juvenile court. The move, known as a reverse waiver, would drastically reduce the maximum penalty each teen faces while making the proceedings secret.
If convicted in adult court, the teens would face a prison term up to life though they would be eligible for parole, since the Iowa Supreme Court banned life without parole sentences for juveniles in 2016.
Attorneys were scheduled to make arguments for the reverse waiver on Thursday, but now pending their appeals the case is temporarily stayed until those appeals are completed.
Both teens had sought for that hearing to occur outside the presence of the media and the public. They cited concerns with confidential information expected to be shared, as well as the airing of evidence they are currently challenging as being obtained illegally.
Defense attorneys had also asked the court to decide evidence admissibility issues before ruling on her reverse waiver petition.
Judge Shawn Showers denied both of those motions. In his rulings, he wrote that evidence admissibility is a "wholly separate" issue from which court the case should be tried in. Additionally, closing the hearing he said wasn't necessary because the case would not be tried locally and effective jury questioning could mitigate their concerns with fair trial rights.
The cases will remain paused until the appeal is ruled on by the higher court. Currently, separate trials are scheduled for the two teens, with Goodale's set to begin Aug. 23 and Miller's Nov. 1.
