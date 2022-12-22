Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Today and Friday... Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night. A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions. Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday morning. Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind gusting increasing to 45 mph tonight into Friday. Significant blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions at times. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa south of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, near blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&