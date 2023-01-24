FAIRFIELD — A district court judge denied an attempt by one of two Fairfield teens charged with the murder of a high school Spanish teacher to exclude evidence from trial.
Judge Shawn Showers, in a ruling issued Monday, denied two motions by Willard Noble Chaiden Miller that sought to throw out a large amount of evidence obtained by police investigating the disappearance and murder of 66-year-old Nohema Graber in 2021.
Miller and co-defendant Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 17 and of Fairfield, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They were charged after Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was found dead in Fairfield's Chautauqua Park on Nov. 3, 2021.
Both teens have pled not guilty to the charges and are being tried separately as adults.
Attorneys for Miller argued during a November court hearing that police violated the rights of their client while investigating the case. Rights violations, they said, occurred as law enforcement obtained search warrants for Miller and his property, and their questioning of Miller at the law enforcement center.
In his decision, however, Showers overruled all of their claims. The judge found that police followed the law when it came to questioning Miller during the investigation. Additionally, Showers found there was a substantial basis establishing probable cause for the search warrants, which had been signed by a magistrate judge.
The ruling addresses two motions: one for evidence suppression, the other for a Franks hearing that essentially asks the court to determine whether police lied in obtaining a search warrant.
The grounds for both motions were similar. Attorneys for Miller claimed the search warrants obtained by investigators were overly broad, that investigators did not correctly classify the source of information police had gathered, and questioned other omissions in the affidavit by police seeking a warrant.
Additionally, attorneys argued evidence should be suppressed because of their issues with the warrants, but also because Miller was not provided an attorney or other protections provided to juveniles during questioning by law enforcement.
Showers ruled that because Miller was suspected of first-degree murder, and because he was 16 years old at the time, juvenile protections do not apply and the juvenile court does not have jurisdiction. Neither the statute nor case law state a juvenile must be formally charged before losing juvenile protections, Showers said.
"The language of the statute does not infer this requirement," Showers wrote. "No higher court has engaged in such a construction. Arguments regarding the merits of affording additional protections to juveniles are best suited for the Legislature, not this court."
Showers wrote that evidence shows Miller voluntarily waived his Miranda rights, and was fully aware and educated on each right. In fact, Showers said the investigator's explanation of the rights went far beyond what the typical suspect receives.
Showers ruled law enforcement did not attempt to coerce or intimidate Miller, nor did he appear uncomfortable or under pressure when signing the waiver.
"The defendant's demeanor was casual, he was provided with ample donuts and water, and he seemed more concerned with a lack of deodorant available to him than the interview subject matter," Showers wrote.
Miller's trial is currently set to begin on March 20 in Council Bluffs. Attorneys for Miller have requested a continuance, and a virtual hearing on the request has been set for Friday.
Trial for Miller's co-defendant Goodale has been set for May 15 in Davenport.
Police said they landed on the two teens because of Snapchat messages Goodale had sent to another juvenile who turned them into police. Prosecutors say the teens stalked Graber, then beat her to death with a baseball bat before hiding her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the Fairfield park she frequented to take walks.
Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding argued during the November hearing that screenshots between the informant and Goodale included details of the teens' surveillance of Graber, how she was killed, where her body and vehicle were located, and how evidence was disposed of after the crime.
Audio and video of the interview between investigators and the two informants, along with the Snapchat screenshots, are currently sealed from public view.
Court documents filed ahead of the November evidence hearing said that Miller had met with Graber on Nov. 2, 2021, to discuss a poor grade he had in her class.
“Miller voiced his frustration over Graber hurting his grade point average and thought she was doing that to other students also. He described Graber as an ‘asshole,’” court documents say.
Miller then stated he knew Graber drove a Honda van. When asked if he had any involvement in Graber’s disappearance, Miller initially denied any knowledge to investigators, court documents said. Later, Miller stated he knew of everything involving her disappearance but did not participate.
Miller then claimed to investigators he was forced by “a roving group of masked kids” to provide his wheelbarrow to help move Graber’s body, according to court documents.
Ottumwa Courier associate editor Emily Hawk contributed to this report.
— Find more coverage on the case at www.ottumwacourier.com/fairfieldteens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.