FAIRFIELD — On the day Jeremy Everett Goodale was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, he was 16 years, 7 months and 6 days old.
His attorneys argued — using testimony and research provided by a clinical psychologist — his brain was still not yet developed at the time of the alleged crime. Thus, the adult courtroom he sat in Thursday wasn't the appropriate venue for justice. Instead, they argued, his case should be sent to juvenile court.
Additionally, because Goodale's brain is still in developing stages that could last until his 20s, now is the time for rehabilitative treatment.
Goodale faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the November death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher. He was charged, along with co-defendant Willard Miller, 16, of Fairfield, in district court because Iowa code requires those 16 or older to be charged as adults when the alleged crime is a forcible felony.
Goodale's attorneys laid arguments before Judge Shawn Showers on Thursday. Miller's attorneys are scheduled to make similar arguments next week. The two teens are being tried separately.
Showers said he would issue a written ruling at a later date, but didn't specify a timeline.
Prosecutors are opposing the effort by Goodale's attorneys to transfer the case to juvenile court. They argued Thursday a conviction in juvenile court would mean a sentence of 18 months for Goodale, and the juvenile program does not offer specific rehabilitation for those charged with homicide.
Attorneys for Goodale argued if transferred to juvenile court, treatment could begin immediately. They said in adult court it would likely be years before treatment could begin, potentially after Goodale's brain development has finished.
But prosecutors pushed back, arguing that Goodale would not be required to complete treatment in the juvenile system. Additionally, treatment could only be provided once he is found guilty and sentenced, a process itself that could take months unless Goodale entered a quick guilty plea.
Additionally, the juvenile court system would no longer have jurisdiction over Goodale once he graduates high school or obtains a general equivalency diploma. He is currently on track to graduate by May 2023, attorneys said.
"The maximum the juvenile court could offer Jeremy is 18 months of supervision," said Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding. "During that 18 months, Jeremy would not have to participate in any of the rehabilitative efforts that could be provided.
"He would not have to successfully complete any programming. If he refuses to complete programming, the highest level of sanction the juvenile court could give would be contempt. After 18 months, juvenile court would have to discharge him unsupervised to the community."
If the case remains in adult court and Goodale is convicted, he would face life in prison but would be eligible for parole because he is a juvenile.
Attorney Allen Cook said Goodale had no prior bad conduct and the psychologist called by Goodale's team testified that the teen was above average in regard to intelligence and ability.
Even since his incarceration, Cook said that Goodale has been completing his studies and remains on track to graduate on time.
"The state's position ignores the fact that Jeremy is performing well in his current setting, and there's no reason to believe he won't continue to perform well," Cook said. "He has every incentive to continue performing well."
Goodale and Miller are currently in custody at an unknown juvenile detention facility awaiting trial.
Cook said the effort was supported by multiple "respected members of the community." Additionally, science supports the motion and that science has already been embraced by the United States Supreme Court and other courts.
"There is no rehabilitation component in the state's position ... only punishment," Cook said.
Prosecutors said that the alleged crime has caused pain to many, including Goodale's family and the family of Graber, but also members of the community, fellow teachers of Graber, and students at Fairfield High School. Additionally, the alleged killing was violent and premeditated in fashion.
"Defendant and his co-defendant developed a grievance against Ms. Graber," Moulding said. "They stalked and monitored her movements and developed a pattern of her life. That they ambushed her while she was taking her daily walk at Chautauqua Park. That they bludgeoned her to death and dragged her body into the shallow woods. That they returned later, rolled her off the railroad tracks and covered her with a tarp and wheelbarrow and railroad ties. And that they documented these acts."
Dr. Brenda Payne, a clinical psychologist testifying for Goodale, said she diagnosed Goodale with ADHD, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. But said Goodale performed well in testing, with an IQ of 107.
"He is intelligent," Payne said. "He's bright compared to others his age and would likely do very well. [He] has high ability level to complete academic tasks, and should be able to take advantage of educational programming offered."
In arguments to the judge, Cook said his client has been portrayed in extensive media coverage as a monster, but that isn't the case.
"The reality is ... my client at that time was 16 years old and he's now a 17-year-old kid. A kid that's been incarcerated at a juvenile facility since November 2021. He's faced, before these charges came about, challenges related to the COVID epidemic, his isolation as a result of that, he changed schools from Maharishi to Fairfield High School, ...
"Not only is a juvenile not equipped to handle things as an adult ... my client's specific situation with ADHD, as his records indicated, make him especially susceptible to these behaviors, which again make a more appropriate candidate for juvenile court."
Additionally, Goodale was abandoned by his mother at the age of 12, Cook said. But today, Goodale has a loving support system including family and other adults in his life, Cook said.