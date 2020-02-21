OTTUMWA — A man accused of murder has been ordered to stand trial after the court concluded he met the legal requirements for competency.
Preston Martin’s prosecution for first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Thomas Foster was put on hold in December after the court found he was incompetent to stand trial. Under both state and federal law, defendants must be able to understand the charges against them and assist in their own defenses in order to be tried.
Martin’s attorney argued he fell short of that requirement. Martin was unable to have coherent conversations, according to court filings, and made claims that were “simply not factual.” The court agreed to a defense request to have Martin assessed and, after receiving the report, ordered him treated in hopes of restoring his competency.
That process, Judge Greg Milani concluded, has been successful. The defense did not agree, saying Martin remained unable to offer effective assistance due to memory loss. Milani did not agree with their argument, pointing to prior decisions by Iowa courts. “Amnesia on its own will not render a criminal defendant incompetent to stand trial,” he wrote.
Milani’s order does not mean Martin will immediately go to trial. The prior ruling that he was incompetent essentially froze proceedings, which will now resume.
Martin faces a life sentence if convicted.