OTTUMWA — With the eventual Wapello County Courthouse elevator-replacement project on the docket, uncertainty still remains regarding district court proceedings in the courthouse.
Even uncertainty with the timeline of the project remains in question.
The board of supervisors spoke during Tuesday's meeting about the developments with court proceedings, some of which are the result of a backlog of cases because of the inability to hold trials during COVID-19. That restriction was lifted Feb. 1, but the backlog remains.
However, there could be a possible solution on the horizon. Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio spoke with the supervisors after last week's meeting, then informed the public during last week's city council meeting that probably for June and July "we're going to work with them to see what we can do to cooperate and help them get through that reconstruction project."
"I think using the chambers at City Hall is going to alleviate a big part," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "And then I talked to the clerk of court last week about possibly having magistrate in the morning and some of the important stuff in the afternoon, instead of saying, 'We need a courtroom just for drug court, or just for mental health hearings."
Part of the problem facing the county is the uncertainty of what kind of proceedings to prepare for. Morgan pointed out there could be a lot of mental health hearings, or very few. The same for jury trials.
"I think once we get a better idea, personally, on what ...," he said. "...because there may not be a jury trial for a month or three weeks or five weeks. You just don't really know, so as long as there is space it can be scheduled that way."
Vice chair Jerry Parker believed it will work itself out.
"Like Brian said, we may end up with very little activity at that time (during the elevator project), because when COVID started they went like three months and never had any trials for a three-week period," he said. "We think they can be lenient and maybe schedule outside of that.
"But if they can't, we would have the courtroom at City Hall. It's all workable, but both sides have to try and make it work."
District court judge Mary Ann Brown said the court ran into problems two years ago when Jefferson County was facing a similar project inside its courthouse. Court was held off-site for a month and a half.
Having court in other counties is also not off the table, Parker said, but he believes Wapello County has an advantage.
"We have a courtroom right across the street," he said. "It's not a room that you have to make look like or act like a courtroom. It was a courtroom. It's got the bench up there and everything. That's going to be a big plus for us."
The supervisors asked Brown's staff over a month ago to submit of list of the different types of hearings that would be coming up, but the situation is fluid.
"I mean, it's like the mental health hearings. You may go two months without, but then you may have two of them. Those things like that are what make it tough to say," Morgan said. "It makes it tough for us to say, 'OK, we're going to rent this spot, or we're going to go make this spot work and then it's never used. That's just asinine in itself.
"So it'd be nice to really know what's coming and what you need for a particular time."
The project itself could begin in May, but auditor Kelly Spurgeon said it's a bit murky.
"We don't know yet. We're still waiting," she said. "But I've been in contact with the people who are going to replace the elevator and, I mean, they don't have a timeline yet, so once they know they'll let us know. I think originally they thought May, but now it may be June."
The project is anticipated to take about a month, but Spurgeon said "it would probably be three weeks."