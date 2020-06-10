OTTUMWA — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic helped lead a Wapello County judge to deny a defendant’s request to travel out of state.
Zachary Barr, a former Ottumwa teacher charged with sexual exploitation, enticing a minor and disseminating obscene materials to a minor, had sought permission to travel for a family vacation. Judge Lucy Gamon cited both the pandemic and a lack of oversight in her rejection.
“Protection of the community cannot be assured under such circumstances. Further, the Court considers that this travel is non-essential and is requested during the time of a pandemic,” she wrote.
Barr was a teacher at Evans Middle School in 2018 when a mother’s complaints about his use of social media to contact her daughter led police to investigate. Police impersonated the girl and the criminal complaint said Barr sought “semi-nude and nude photographs of the victim while having sexual conduct related conversations with the victim.” He also sent photographs of his genitals.
Barr’s attorney has called the case entrapment, though the court has thus far rejected efforts to have the evidence and the charges thrown out.
In other area cases:
• Son Nguyen’s trial on multiple charges of sexual abuse and offenses against minors was pushed back to Nov. 17. It is expected to take four days, and the court ordered a Vietnamese translator be provided for Nguyen.
• James Galbo pleaded not guilty to threatening to place an incendiary device or material. Authorities accuse him of threatening to set fire to Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
• A federal judge granted Donald Fountain’s motion for a one-month continuance “to try to resolve the case.” Fountain faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Trial is now set for Aug. 10.