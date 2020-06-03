OTTUMWA — The Iowa Court of Appeals weighed Wednesday in on the long-running fight over Larry Clabaugh’s property in Ottumwa. Clabaugh will not get a third trial.
The dispute between Clabaugh and the city dates to April 2017, when the city moved to block a planned car auction at the site on North Court Street. Over the years it has involved two trials, an unsuccessful mayoral campaign, and multiple attorneys for Clabaugh.
The issue before the court centered on a default judgement issued after Clabaugh walked out of his second trial on the city’s claims he had illegally blocked access to property he didn’t own, built a fence on neighboring property and used his land as a dump site.
In September 2017, after the dispute began, Clabaugh filed to run for mayor in Ottumwa. The catch? He lived in Oskaloosa. While Clabaugh said his Ottumwa property gave him the right to run, a city panel convened to review the objection to the candidacy cited court filings that listed his Oskaloosa address and removed him from the ballot.
The first time the city’s case went to trial was November 2017. Clabaugh didn’t appear, and the court ruled for Ottumwa. But that wasn’t the end. Clabaugh, who had acted as his own attorney, hired a lawyer who sought a new trial. Clabaugh, the attorney said, had been injured and unavailable on the trial date. In January 2018, the district court gave him a second chance.
It wasn’t just the trial Clabaugh missed. The city’s attorney tried several times to depose him. Clabaugh missed those meetings, too.
When Clabaugh claimed he needed additional delays to his second trial due to his health, the court asked for a doctor’s report. It was never provided. When proceedings began, Clabaugh demanded a continuance due to ankle surgery. When the court said no, he left. In his absence, the city won again.
Clabaugh’s appeal questioned both the district court’s denial of another continuance and the default judgement, which assessed $7,705 in fines. Both arguments failed.
The Court of Appeals opinion, written by Judge Mary Tabor, said the district court properly weighed Clabaugh’s effort to get another delay against prior events:
“Clabaugh waited until the day of trial — and after his negotiations with the city reached a stalemate — before informing the court of his health condition. The court was right to doubt the credibility of Clabaugh’s assertion he could not stay in the courtroom until the city called its single witness. The record does not support Clabaugh’s contention that the continuance was necessary to prevent injustice.”
While most civil trials do not require the defendant’s presence, Tabor quoted Clabaugh’s own attorney in rejecting the claim the court should have proceeded without him. The attorney told the district court he needed Clabaugh “to be able to testify in order for me to put a credible defense against these numerous citations that he has against him.” And, in fact, his attorney told the court he warned Clabaugh that leaving would result in a default judgement.
“A party may not take one position at trial and a polar opposite argument on appeal,” Tabor wrote