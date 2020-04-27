OTTUMWA — Judge Lucy Gamon ordered charges dismissed against a man accused of having a weapon in the Wapello County Jail, saying the state failed to bring the case to trial as required.
Dalton Cook was charged after a search of his cell found pieces of metal, one of which had a sharp point. He was being held on attempted murder charges after an August 2018 shootout with police.
Prosecutors filed two new charges in the wake of the search: possession of contraband in a correctional institution and possession of a weapon in a correctional institution. Cook’s arraignment was set for June 3, 2019, but didn’t happen. Nothing did.
“No consequences followed from this non-appearance, and arraignment was not reset. Nothing happened in this case for almost eight months. The court attendant brought this case to the Court’s attention in February of 2020,” Gamon wrote.
By that time the state-required deadline for a speedy trial, 90 days, was well in the past. The defense asked that the charges be thrown out.
Prosecutors resisted that effort, saying the court itself failed to issue a warrant when Cook did not appear, and should have continued the arraignment. Gamon did not dismiss the court’s responsibilities, but also found that did not excuse prosecutors.
“While the Court bears the burden of discharging certain administrative responsibilities, and providing a venue for trial, it does not bear the burden of assuring that a defendant is brought to trial within the speedy trial timeframe — that responsibility rests squarely with the State,” she wrote.
Cook still faces the original charges from 2018, including attempted murder, robbery, burglary, willful injury causing serious injury and nine counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. His trial is set to begin in July.
He also faces a different charge of possessing contraband in a correctional institution, which was filed in February.