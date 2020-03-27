Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.