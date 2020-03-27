OTTUMWA — Here are the cancellations the Courier has received for local events. We will update as notices come in. If you have an event to add, please email it to news@ottumwacourier.com.
All restaurants and bars have been ordered to close their dine-in facilities. Drive-through or takeaway service is allowed.
Theaters and fitness centers have been ordered to close.
All of the state’s hair salons, barber shops, medical spas, massage therapists, tattoo shops and swimming pools have been ordered to close until April 7.
All book stores, clothing and shoe stores in the state are closed as well as stores specializing in jewelry, luggage, cosmetics and beauty supplies, furniture, home furnishings and floral shops.
All non-essential surgery and dental procedures have been barred.
The Ottumwa Public Library has canceled all regularly scheduled events and meetings until further notice. The library will be closed through April 13. All due dates are postponed until April 13. Online services remain accessible.
Active Ottumwa has canceled all activities for March and April.
All non-essential meetings at the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress office. Ambassador activity is on hold until further notice.
All Ottumwa YMCA fitness classes and personal training sessions are canceled until further notice. Youth programming is suspended. No day passes or visitor passes will be honored, and facility rentals will not be available.
All Wapello County Extension Office programming has been suspended until further notice.
The Wapello County Historical Society & Museum will be closed through April 7.
The American Gothic House Center is closed to the public until at least March 30; however, those wanting to view the exterior of the house are welcome to do so at their own risk.
Blakesburg’s “Bingo in the Burg” is canceled until further notice.
The city of Ottumwa is suspending bulky item curbside pickup until further notice, and yard waste pickup will not begin April 2 as previously scheduled.
Davis Street Christian Church, 205 S. Davis St., has canceled all services until further notice.
The Packwood Christian Church will not be hosting church services or Sunday Bible study until further notice.
Wapello County offices have been closed to the public. Offices are staffed and can be reached by phone. A directory can be found at http://wapellocounty.org.
The Blakesburg Lions Club has canceled all community building events for the rest of March and all of April, including their monthly breakfast.
Quincy Place Mall is closed until March 27.
All Kohls stores are closed nationally until April 1.
March 28
Trout stocking fishing derby in Ottumwa Park
March 29
Tonic Sol-Fa in concert at Bridge View Center
March 31
Ottumwa Community Lenten service
April 2
Eddyville Historical Museum’s “First Thursday Bingo”
April 4
Bras for a Cause in Hedrick
Eddyville CC Club Easter Egg hunt
LWV Ottumwa legislative forum
April 7
Ottumwa Community Lenten service
April 9
Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet
April 11
Easter egg roll at the American Gothic House
Blakesburg Easter egg hunt
April 19-25
Make Ottumwa Shine
April 23
Ron White’s performance at Bridge View Center has been rescheduled to Sept. 10
April 24
Main Street Ottumwa Ladies’ Night Out
May 9
Race for the Cure in Ottumwa
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra at Bridge View Center
May 15-17
Pages for Pennies at Bridge View Center