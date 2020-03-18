OTTUMWA — Here are the cancellations the Courier has received for local events. We will update as notices come in. If you have an event to add, please email it to news@ottumwacourier.com.
All restaurants and bars have been ordered to close their dine-in facilities. Drive-through or takeaway service is allowed.
Theaters and fitness centers have been ordered to close.
The Ottumwa Public Library has canceled all regularly scheduled events and meetings until further notice. The library will be closed through April 13. All due dates are postponed until April 13. Online services remain accessible.
Active Ottumwa has canceled all activities for March and April.
All non-essential meetings at the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress office. Ambassador activity is on hold until further notice.
All Ottumwa YMCA fitness classes and personal training sessions are canceled until further notice. Youth programming is suspended. No day passes or visitor passes will be honored, and facility rentals will not be available.
All Wapello County Extension Office programming has been suspended until further notice.
The Wapello County Historical Society & Museum will be closed through April 7.
The American Gothic House Center is closed to the public until at least March 30; however, those wanting to view the exterior of the house are welcome to do so at their own risk.
Blakesburg's "Bingo in the Burg" is canceled until further notice.
March 18
Ottumwa Techbrew at Bridge View Center
“Under the Big Top” family fun at Quincy Place Mall, hosted by the Salvation Army
Foreigner in concert at Bridge View Center
March 19
Spring Break Camp at Pioneer Ridge
March 20
Birdhouse Building workshop at Pioneer Ridge
March 25
Iowa statewide tornado drill
March 27
Main Street Ottumwa Paint Crawl
March 28
Trout stocking fishing derby in Ottumwa Park
March 29
Tonic Sol-Fa in concert at Bridge View Center
April 4
Bras for a Cause in Hedrick
April 9
Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet
April 11
Easter egg roll at the American Gothic House
April 24
Main Street Ottumwa Ladies’ Night Out
May 9
Race for the Cure in Ottumwa