HEDRICK [mdash]Sherry L. DeKraai, 63, of Hedrick, formerly of Ottumwa died at 12:05 p.m. March 15, 2020 at home. She was born August 1, 1956 in Iowa City to Rex and Marian Fuqua Ford. She married Tony DeKraai. Surviving is her husband, Tony; a daughter, Jolene Greever; two grandchildren, She…