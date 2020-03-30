KEOSAUQUA — Health officials in Van Buren County have said the first case of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed there.
The case involves an adult between 61 and 80 years old. The person is self-isolating at home.
Van Buren County Public Health Director Lindee Thomas cautioned that “while this is Van Buren County’s first case, it may not be the last.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 88 new cases of the virus on Monday, the highest one-day total yet confirmed. There were also two additional deaths, one in Linn County and another in Washington County.
Most of those new cases were in Linn County, which has overtaken Johnson County as the hardest-hit place in Iowa. Almost a third of the new cases were confirmed there.
Iowa now has 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Six Iowans have died.
In southeast Iowa, there have been two confirmed cases in Mahaska County. Wapello, Keokuk, Appanoose and, now, Van Buren counties have once confirmed case each.
Officials say most COVID-19 cases will be mild, but serious complications happen in about 20 percent of cases. Four Iowans have died from the disease since the outbreak began.
The clear and consistent message from health care officials has been to wash your hands frequently and well, with soap and water, cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay home if you are sick.
People should stay home until they have three full days without fever and without using medication to reduce fever, other symptoms have improved, and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Mild illnesses can be handled by self-isolation at home and do not require treatment. If people believe they need to go to a doctor’s office, they should call first. There may be special instructions for them to follow.