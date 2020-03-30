KEOSAUQUA — Health officials in Van Buren County have said the first case of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed there.
The case involves an adult between 61 and 80 years old. The person is self-isolating at home.
Van Buren County Public Health Director Lindee Thomas cautioned that “while this is Van Buren County’s first case, it may not be the last.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health has not yet announced any cases in Van Buren County. The weekend saw significant fluctuations in the number of new cases. Officials announced 64 new cases on Saturday, a huge jump compared to previous days, while Sunday saw 34 new cases.
Officials say most COVID-19 cases will be mild, but serious complications happen in about 20 percent of cases. Four Iowans have died from the disease since the outbreak began.
The clear and consistent message from health care officials has been to wash your hands frequently and well, with soap and water, cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay home if you are sick.
People should stay home until they have three full days without fever and without using medication to reduce fever, other symptoms have improved, and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Mild illnesses can be handled by self-isolation at home and do not require treatment. If people believe they need to go to a doctor’s office, they should call first. There may be special instructions for them to follow.