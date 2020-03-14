DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed the virus that causes COVID-19 has reached “community spread” in Iowa as the first confirmed case emerged in a person with no known contacts with a previously diagnosed individual or travel to an area with known infections.
The patient is in Dallas County.
“We are confident that we now have a community spread in our state,” said Reynolds in a press conference held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Reynolds said the state is not currently urging the closure of schools, but said such steps are possible if cases of the virus appear in students or staff. She said people should not host or attend events that include more than 250 people.
Legislative leaders will meet Sunday to discuss whether to take additional steps fo the Iowa Legislature.
Reynolds’ announcement came at the end of a day that also saw an unusual weekend announcement from the Iowa Supreme Court. The court ordered the immediate postponement of all criminal jury trials that do not already have a sworn jury. Trials will not resume before April 20.
Trials that have begun already with a jury in place are not postponed. Non-jury trials may go ahead as scheduled.
Similar delays were ordered for civil jury trials. All cases scheduled to begin before May 4 “shall be continued to a date to be determined at a future time.”
All grand jury proceedings “shall be suspended until April 20.”
Iowa’s appellate courts will not hear oral arguments in cases through May 15.
Late Saturday the Iowa Department of Corrections announced visitations are canceled at all state prisons “effective immediately.”