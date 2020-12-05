OTTUMWA — The coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of another 62 Iowans, according to state data.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,665 deaths as of 10 a.m. Saturday, a 24-hour increase of 62 from the previous morning. There were two new deaths in Davis County, upping their death toll to 11 in the pandemic. Jefferson County reported one new death, its sixth since March.
In that time period, there were another 2,369 COVID-19 cases reported in Iowans.
There were 14 new cases in Wapello, 11 in Davis, 10 in Jefferson, five in Appanoose, three in Monroe and three in Van Buren.
Statewide hospitalizations were below the 1,000 mark for the first time since Nov. 8. As of Saturday morning, there were 960 hospitalized in Iowa. Of those, 204 were in an intensive care unit. In the last 24 hours, there were 131 admissions.
County-level hospitalizations, as of Thursday afternoon, were up to 13 from Appanoose and 13 from Wapello. There were four hospitalizations from Davis, four from Jefferson, three from Monroe and three from Van Buren.
The Sunny Brook Living Care Center in Jefferson County reported one new case. The long-term care facility has had 18 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.
The number of cases considered active, according to state data, was down across the board for the Courier’s coverage area. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 807 active cases in Wapello, 391 in Appanoose, 389 in Jefferson, 208 in Davis, 144 in Van Buren and 143 in Monroe.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.