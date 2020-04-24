OTTUMWA — Here are the cancellations the Courier has received for local events. We will update as notices come in. If you have an event to add, please email it to news@ottumwacourier.com.
All restaurants and bars have been ordered to close their dine-in facilities. Drive-through or takeaway service is allowed.
Theaters and fitness centers have been ordered to close.
All of the state’s hair salons, barber shops, medical spas, massage therapists, tattoo shops and swimming pools have been ordered to close.
All book stores, clothing and shoe stores in the state are closed as well as stores specializing in jewelry, luggage, cosmetics and beauty supplies, furniture, home furnishings and floral shops.
All tobacco and vaping stores are closed, as are campgrounds, malls, fraternal clubs, zoos, museums and playgrounds.
All non-essential surgery and dental procedures have been barred.
The Ottumwa Public Library has canceled all regularly scheduled events and meetings until further notice. All due dates are postponed. Online services remain accessible.
Active Ottumwa has canceled all activities.
All non-essential meetings at the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress office. Ambassador activity is on hold until further notice.
All Ottumwa YMCA fitness classes and personal training sessions are canceled until further notice. Youth programming is suspended. No day passes or visitor passes will be honored, and facility rentals will not be available.
All Wapello County Extension Office programming has been suspended until further notice.
The Wapello County Historical Society & Museum is closed.
The American Gothic House Center is closed to the public; however, those wanting to view the exterior of the house are welcome to do so at their own risk.
Blakesburg’s “Bingo in the Burg” is canceled until further notice.
Davis Street Christian Church, 205 S. Davis St., has canceled all services until further notice.
The Packwood Christian Church will not be hosting church services or Sunday Bible study until further notice.
Wapello County offices have been closed to the public. Offices are staffed and can be reached by phone. A directory can be found at http://wapellocounty.org.
The Blakesburg Lions Club has canceled all community building events, including their monthly breakfast.
All Kohls stores are closed nationally until further notice.
Bible Baptist Church’s Soles for Souls Free Shoe Ministry has been canceled until further notice.
Ottumwa Eagles events have been canceled.
Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection luncheons are canceled until further notice.
Family Caregiver Support Group April meetings have been canceled.
April 27
Indian Hills Community College Foundation auction. Rescheduled for June 6.
May 2
Ottumwa High School prom
May 2-3
Wapello Chiefs Bowmen 3-D bow shoot
May 9
Race for the Cure in Ottumwa. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 26.
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra at Bridge View Center
May 12
Ottumwa Women’s Club Spring Tea
May 15-17
Pages for Pennies at Bridge View Center. This event has been postponed to Aug. 28-30.
June 12-25
American Gothic Performing Arts Festival
June 13
Agency High School reunion
June 14
Music on the Green
July 18
Divas Who Dish