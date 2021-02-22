OTTUMWA — Two more locals have died from the coronavirus, according to new state data on Monday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 38 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,374 deaths reported in Iowa.
One Wapello County resident died, the 106th since the pandemic began. A resident from Van Buren County also died, that county’s 18th death.
The data on Monday showed another 204 tests were positive for the coronavirus.
There were 8 new cases in Wapello County reported. There were 3 new cases in Appanoose, 1 in Davis and 1 in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 563,487 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 9.3% of its population. About 4.6% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 30th in Iowa, with 1,376 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,331 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 498 in Jefferson, 371 in Appanoose, 202 in Monroe, 167 in Davis, and 108 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 222 as of Monday morning. There were 54 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.9%.