OTTUMWA — For a fifth straight day, the number hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 continued to rise.
As did cases, with another 1,930 reported in the state between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were five more deaths reported, another 4,893 individuals tested and 1,793 released from quarantine.
Jefferson County added 26 new cases of the virus, while Wapello added 23. There were 15 new cases reported in Appanoose, 13 in Monroe, four in Van Buren and three in Davis.
The 14-day positivity rate average continued its rise 33.5% in Marion County. The rate, which is the percentages of tests taken that return positive, is the highest in the state.
The statewide average was up, as well, to 14.5%. Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 5% indicates a hotspot with high virus transmission.
There were 613 hospitalized in Iowa, a figure that’s been increasing since Sunday. There were 119 in an intensive care unit.
Another 5,914 were vaccinated in Iowa between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to numbers from the CDC. Through Wednesday morning, there have been 66,051 Iowans receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around the country, there’s been 5.3 million vaccinated.