OTTUMWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit the highest level of the year Tuesday, as more than 3,000 children have become sick in the last week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 12,163 new individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 15-21. Of those 26% are children, age 17 and under. There were 81 new deaths reported, but the deaths likely occurred more than a week ago due to delays in data reporting.
With 638 hospitalized with COVID-19, Iowa had more hospitalized as of Tuesday than at any other point in 2021. It’s still far from the November 2020 peak of 1,527, but is 60 higher than a week ago.
About 80.5% of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated. Of the 161 requiring intensive care, 83.9% aren’t vaccinated. Children make up 3% of those hospitalized.
Of the new cases, there were 237 in Wapello County the last week, or about 34 per day. Jefferson saw 91 new cases in the seven-day period, with 69 in Appanoose, 47 in Monroe, 43 in Van Buren and 19 in Davis.
Two of the state’s new deaths were reported in Van Buren County, raising the toll there to 21 since the pandemic began.
Another 17,675 became fully vaccinated in the last week, raising the total number of vaccinated Iowans to 1.6 million or about 59.7% of the vaccine eligible population.
Wapello County ranks 84th in the state for vaccinations, with 50.1% of its eligible population vaccinated, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Everyone age 12 and up is eligible to be vaccinated.
Appanoose County ranks 88th in the state with 47.8% of eligible residents vaccinated. In Jefferson County and Monroe County, 47.3% are vaccinated. Van Buren County has vaccinated 42.8% of its eligible residents while Davis County ranks last in the state at 40%.