OTTUMWA — More than 200 were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide for the first time since March 1.
Hospitalizations have been slowing creeping northward since hitting a low of 160 on March 13. As of Thursday morning, the state reported that 207 were in the hospital with COVID-19.
Positivity rate averages also crept up in Iowa. Another 634 virus cases were reported Thursday by Iowa Department of Public Health data. That follows a report of 765 new cases on Wednesday, and 486 on Tuesday.
There were no new deaths reported in Iowa on Thursday. To date, there have been 5,689 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were 6 new cases in Davis County reported on Thursday. There were 3 new cases in Jefferson, 3 in Wapello, 1 in Appanoose, 1 in Monroe and 1 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,273,732 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 22,060 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.6% of its population. About 16.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 14% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 4,911. Another 3,121 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,315 in Marion, 4,911 in Wapello, 2,582 in Mahaska, 1,900 in Jefferson, 1,446 in Appanoose, 1,214 in Monroe, 1,065 in Davis, and 709 in Van Buren.