OTTUMWA — There were 1,183 new confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus reported in state data Friday morning.
The state reported three new deaths statewide, and there were 477 new recoveries reported in Iowa Friday and 7,632.
In Wapello County, state data indicated an increase of 11 cases. There were four new cases reported in Monroe, three in Van Buren, one in Appanoose and one in Davis County. The total in Jefferson County decreased by one, generally a sign a case was misidentified as a Van Buren County resident.
The numbers represent the change in various totals reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Wapello County’s 14-day positivity rate fell slightly in the last 24 hours, now at 11.7%.
The top-five counties in terms of new cases between Thursday and Friday were Polk (152), Johnson (132), Story (93), Black Hawk (60) and Woodbury (46).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.